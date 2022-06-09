Advertisement

Texas lawmakers aim to ban children from drag shows

A Texas lawmaker wants to ban minors from seeing drag shows. (Source: KEYE, TikTok/@extragramsatx, Celia Light, CNN)
By Paige Hubbard
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Republican Texas Representative Bryan Slaton is working on a law that would prevent children from seeing drag shows, saying they are too sexually explicit for them.

Critics, however, say there are bigger issues regarding children’s safety that lawmakers should be focusing on – guns.

When asked if he believes his priorities are in place when it comes to children’s safety, Slaton said it’s “always appropriate to take care and protect children.”

“As this horrible event in Uvalde is being investigated, and we’re learning information. But every day is the right day to protect children, whether it’s from violence, or it’s from sexualization, someone taking advantage of them. I mean, it’s always the right time to protect children,” Slaton said.

His colleague, Republican Texas Representative Steve Toth, is also pushing for similar legislation.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time in the Texas legislature, and that includes both keeping sexually explicit material out of the hands of children, as well as making sure that violent children are removed from the classroom,” Toth said.

Toth said he plans to file a bill in November and hopes to have it on the House floor by April or May.

Drag performer Celia Light said not all drag shows are sexual in nature, and many performances cater to entertaining children.

“For me, [a law] seems like a blatant disregard for a parent’s right to choose what’s best for their children,” Light said.

Light said she has been a part of events where parents were unsure what she was going to do, but after they see that she is just entertaining them and reading a story book, parents are thankful.

“There is a way of presenting anything to make sure it’s appropriate for a certain type of audience,” Light said.

Copyright 2022 KEYE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

Latest News

Authorities said two people had to be rescued on Thursday at a Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania...
2 rescued after falling into chocolate tank at M&M factory, authorities say
Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
Biden seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
Quincy Church holds Loads of Love service to provide a free laundry service to those in need
Loads of Love provides free laundry service
The US military is easing restrictions on HIV positive service members.
US military eases restrictions on HIV positive members