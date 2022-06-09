Advertisement

‘We’ve never seen one this big’: Angler breaks 44-year record by reeling in giant carp

Maryland angler Logan Kurhmann, 24, has broken a 44-year-old record after catching a giant carp...
Maryland angler Logan Kurhmann, 24, has broken a 44-year-old record after catching a giant carp while fishing on the shores of Chesapeake Bay.(Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - An angler in Maryland broke a record that stood for 44 years after catching a giant carp in the area of Chesapeake Bay.

Logan Kurhmann, 24, snagged a common carp on June 4 that came in at 49 pounds.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources confirmed the record-setting catch.

Kuhrmann said he caught the carp while bass fishing in the Susquehanna Flats. He was using a spinning tackle with a plastic worm and thought he hooked either a flathead or blue catfish at first.

After a few minutes, the enormous carp was then hauled onto the boat and into a live well.

“We’ve seen some really big ones up in the Flats, but we’ve never seen one this big ever,” Kuhrmann said. “The bass fishing wasn’t great, but this made my week.”

Officials said the catch was certified and verified by a DNR biologist. The previous state record was 44.4 pounds and held by Jimmy Lake with a fish caught off Morgantown Beach in 1978.

The department said it maintains state records for sport fish in four divisions: Atlantic, Chesapeake, Nontidal and Invasive. It awards plaques to anglers who achieve record catches.

