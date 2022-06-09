WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 8) Quincy Gems Return Home To Take On The Alton River Dragons And Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Race Course At South Park Taking Shape For The Weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems Are glad to be back home after dropping a tough 14-4 decision against Clinton on Tuesday night in the Hawkeye State. The loss snapped Quincy’s 2-game winning streak. The (4-3) Gems are now set to take on one of the hottest teams in the Prospect League at QU Stadium this evening during Teachers Appreciation Night! Despite the teams recent 10 run loss against the Lumberkings, players on the Gems roster like Culver-Stockton infielder Andrew Fay still remain very high on this years Prospect League squad in Quincy overall. We’ll have the latest from “the yard”...

In the high school baseball ranks in Iowa, the Chiefs of Keokuk have jumped out to a fast start on the prep diamond this summer with a familiar coach back at the helm of the program. Well have the latest on KHS and check in with the head coach Steve Worster who has returned for a second tour of duty with the “Purple and White” with a special mission in mind. We’ll have the story from Lee County....

With the start of racing at South Park now just 48 hours away, organizers of the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting have to be quite pleased. Pleased in the way the course is now nearly completed for this weekends 2 day sporting extravaganza. We’ll head to South Park and check on the progress city workers have made in the past 24 hours. The WGEM Sports-Cam will also try and track down QGP President Terry Traeder for some insight on some of the local race teams we need to watch out for once racing gets underway on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.