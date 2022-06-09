Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (June 8) Quincy Gems Return Home To Take On The Alton River Dragons And Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Race Course At South Park Taking Shape For The Weekend

Keokuk Chiefs Off To A Fast Start On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond
Quincy Gems Third Baseman Lucas Loos Ready To Face Clinton In 2022 Home Opener
Quincy Gems Third Baseman Lucas Loos Ready To Face Clinton In 2022 Home Opener
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Gems Are glad to be back home after dropping a tough 14-4 decision against Clinton on Tuesday night in the Hawkeye State. The loss snapped Quincy’s 2-game winning streak. The (4-3) Gems are now set to take on one of the hottest teams in the Prospect League at QU Stadium this evening during Teachers Appreciation Night! Despite the teams recent 10 run loss against the Lumberkings, players on the Gems roster like Culver-Stockton infielder Andrew Fay still remain very high on this years Prospect League squad in Quincy overall. We’ll have the latest from “the yard”...

In the high school baseball ranks in Iowa, the Chiefs of Keokuk have jumped out to a fast start on the prep diamond this summer with a familiar coach back at the helm of the program. Well have the latest on KHS and check in with the head coach Steve Worster who has returned for a second tour of duty with the “Purple and White” with a special mission in mind. We’ll have the story from Lee County....

With the start of racing at South Park now just 48 hours away, organizers of the Quincy Grand Prix of Karting have to be quite pleased. Pleased in the way the course is now nearly completed for this weekends 2 day sporting extravaganza. We’ll head to South Park and check on the progress city workers have made in the past 24 hours. The WGEM Sports-Cam will also try and track down QGP President Terry Traeder for some insight on some of the local race teams we need to watch out for once racing gets underway on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (June 8) Fort Madison Falls To Defeat At Home On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The Quincy Gems Rally At Home To Post A Victory Against Alton At QU Stadium

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Gems Get Back On The Winning Track After Posting A 1-Run Victory Over The River Dragons

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Pt. III)

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Part II

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Part I

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (June 7) Keokuk Chiefs Pull Out A Dramatic Win Against Davis County On The IHSAA Diamond And Camp Point Central Rolls Past Monroe City On The MC Shootout Hardwood

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Keokuk Chiefs Post A Victory On The Diamond At Joyce Park

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 7)

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (June 7) “Golden Helmets” Return To The Prep Gridiron At 10th & Jackson In “The Gem City” And The Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Countdown Rolls On At South Park

Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Football Team Hits The Gridiron At Advance Physical Therapy Field

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 6)

Updated: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 6) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Rolls Into Summer Workout Schedule In The Gem City And The Gems Post Their Second Win In A Row On The Prospect League Diamond

Updated: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:46 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Rolls Into Summer Drills On The Pitch

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 6)

Updated: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT