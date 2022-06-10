Advertisement

Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.(Airbnb/Ja Tecson via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of the “Scooby Doo” series have a chance to embrace their inner Shaggy or Velma.

Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the iconic Mystery Machine, the van used by the characters as they foiled mysteries.

This special offer is a tie-in with the 20th anniversary of the live-action “Scooby Doo” film.

Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for June 24, 25 and 26.

Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the...
Airbnb has three overnight stays along the coast of southern California in a recreation of the iconic Mystery Machine, the van used by the characters as they foiled mysteries.(Airbnb/Ja Tecson via CNN Newsource)

Those who book a one-night stay will get lots of perks, including a late-night viewing of the film complete with all-you-can-eat snacks and other throwbacks to 2002, including the latest Sugar Ray album.

Booking information is available on Airbnb’s website here.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Consumers feel effects
Diesel prices having impact on consumers in Quincy
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home

Latest News

As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Vaccine rollout already underway for children under 5
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of officer, woman in Miss.