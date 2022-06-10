Advertisement

Hannibal fundraiser to fight homelessness

By WGEM Staff and Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic Thursday night.

The event was held at the American Legion Post 55. There were several activities to win gift cards, gift baskets, and possibly a firepit.

Teresa Kendrick said this event is one to which they look forward.

“Homelessness is a huge problem in Hannibal. I don’t know if, like, a lot of people are aware of that. But it’s a huge, it’s a huge problem and there’s not a lot of shelters or a lot of solutions,” Kendrick said.

Sharon Webster, Manager of the Hannibal Free Clinic, hopes each of the organizations raise at least $500 at the event.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home
A father and his four children were fishing on the river when their boat motor gave out, and a...
Boy’s orange shoes key to saving his life after boat crash

Latest News

The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic...
Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects held in Hannibal Thursday
Electric power lines in Springfield, Illinois.
Growing concern over energy prices, power supply for downstate Illinois communities
Northeast Missouri high school hiring college and career counselor
Northeast Missouri high school hiring college and career counselor
Disc golf course opens at Missouri State Park
Disc golf course opens at Missouri State Park