Hannibal fundraiser to fight homelessness

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic Thursday night.

The event was held at the American Legion Post 55. There were several activities to win gift cards, gift baskets, and possibly a firepit.

Teresa Kendrick said this event is one to which they look forward.

“Homelessness is a huge problem in Hannibal. I don’t know if, like, a lot of people are aware of that. But it’s a huge, it’s a huge problem and there’s not a lot of shelters or a lot of solutions,” Kendrick said.

Sharon Webster, Manager of the Hannibal Free Clinic, hopes each of the organizations raise at least $500 at the event.

