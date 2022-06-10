Harvest Outreach Ministries works to feed more people in need

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - A local ministry is trying to fill a need for food in Marion County.

Kelsey Saunders has been volunteering with Harvest Outreach Ministries in Hannibal for three years. She is a recovering addict.

“I’ve been at a place in my life when I didn’t have anything,” Saunders said.

Saunders said the Loaves and Fishes program, which gives free food to those in need, would have helped her at her lowest, which is why she volunteers.

“To be able to give back and to help others and to know that they at least get a meal for today, and it helps me and gives me courage,” Saunders said.

The Loaves and Fishes program feeds around 100 people in Hannibal every day, which is twice as many people than they served before the pandemic. The ministry operates it, and the Feeding America program, out of Helping Hands Baptist Church as they do not have their own location.

They want to build a community center at a plot on Lyon Street to serve more people.

“We will get back to in-house dining, we’ll get back to cooking, with a commercial kitchen, and storage. Right now, we are having to travel to four different locations for storage,” said Director James Bridges.

Bridges said the city ordinance to install a storm drain on the property is adding to the cost and timeline.

“We have run into quite a few road blocks to get that accomplished, but in hopes and in prayer than not too much longer, the community is going to have a community center,” Bridges said.

Bridges said they have been planning to build a center for the past year, but have not started construction. The building is expected to cost about $150,000.

They would like to break ground at the end of this year. Bridges said they might purchase a different building and sell their plot if it is too expensive to build.

Saunders is looking forward to a new space.

“It gives us a chance to be able to pray with people and see what’s going on in people’s lives and see where the need is greater at,” Saunders said.

