The Heat is on

It will be hot next week but indications are it will not be record breaking for Quincy
It will be hot next week but indications are it will not be record breaking for Quincy(Max Inman)
By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With a heat dome building in across the Midwest the focus of the forecast is on warm, if not hot, temperatures. It does not look like we will break any record maximum temperatures next week. But it will still be on the hot side with the potential for Heat Advisories to be issued for parts of the region. Just about every day next week there is the potential for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm to develop. If they do occur they will not be widespread they will be very isolated. Overnight low temperatures will also be on the warm side only dropping down into the 70s. In the picture attached to this article you’ll find the record high temperatures for next week alongside the forecast daytime highs. There is some trending data that suggests the forecast high temperatures may have to be bumped up a degree or two so if there is a day next week where a record could be tied or broken it would be on Tuesday. Stay hydrated and stay cool.

