High fuel prices driving increased electric car interest

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) - With fuel prices and the cost of gas continuing to rise, more people are becoming interested in investing in electric cars.

Travis Mathes, the manager of member services for the Lewis County Rural Electric Cooperative, has owned an electric car since 2019.

Mathes said in recent months, he has been asked more and more about how the electric cars work, and about the pros and cons of owning these vehicles.

Before charging up though, Mathes said there are a few things that people should know.

First, Mathes said that electric cars lose their charge quicker in the Winter, as the heating draws power from the battery.

Second, he said it is important to use a level 2 electric car charger instead of a regular wall outlet to charge the vehicle.

Mathes said a regular outlet only charges a car at a rate of around 3 miles for every hour plugged in. Level 2 chargers will pump in 25 miles worth of charge for every hour spent charging.

He recommends against level 3 chargers because of the battery degradation that can occur over long periods of time.

One of the last things that he said electric car owners need to know, is that it is important to plan the travel route.

“Depending on how you drive it, it makes you very conscious. You don’t do those real quick starts and real quick stops, you have to kind of learn how to drive one of these so that you’re more efficient in your everyday driving,” said Mathes.

Some tips on the efficient driving include the usage of engine breaking and rolling to a complete stop instead of slamming on the breaks. Both of those steps help regenerate charge and can extend the mileage of the vehicle.

He said electric cars are not really the type you take on a long road trip because the charging infrastructure does not exist everywhere. However, he said the cars are great for shorter distance daily commutes, and can save some money.

“On average, over the 50,000 miles, we’ve spent just a little over 3.3 cents per mile to drive that car. In comparison to what right now could be 19 to 25 cents per mile with fuel prices,” said Mathes.

This fact is echoed by Lewis County C1 school district superintendent John French.

French estimated that over the last year, the electric bus cost the district 14 cents per mile as opposed to the propane ran bus at 21 cents per mile, and the diesel bus that cost as much as 50 cents per mile.

