Illinois mental healthcare workforce receives boost with new law

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois leaders hope to address the shortage of mental health professionals with a new wide-ranging law.

The plan allows psychologists, therapists, social workers, and crisis counselors to reactivate their licenses if they have been out of the industry for less than five years. However, they must be in good standing in order to have their license restored. This law also allows advanced practice registered nurses to conduct psychiatric visits with patients if a physician is not available.

The state will now have a recovery and mental health tax credit for qualified employers who hire people recovering from substance use disorders or mental illness.

“This is another big step toward an Illinois where mental and physical health care are truly accessible for all our communities,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “There is nothing more important than investing in the people who support the health and wellbeing of Illinoisans.”

The Illinois Department of Human Services division of mental health will also award new grants and contracts to help improve training for people hoping to become behavioral health professionals. DHS will soon create an advisory council to work alongside the agency and examine the impacts of mental illness and substance use on job opportunities in minority communities.

“Illinois is not only increasing the workforce in the mental and behavioral health field but expanding pathways for diverse, passionate, and qualified individuals to make a difference in their communities - especially ones that have historically been underserved and under-resourced,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said.

Senate sponsor Laura Fine (D-Glenview) said the state needs to support people struggling with mental and behavioral health issues who have been left behind. She noted it takes bravery to reach out for help.

“It is frustrating to hear that patients who are seeking in-patient treatment are denied care, despite having empty beds, only because there’s simply not enough providers available to offer them the quality and experienced care that they deserved,” Fine said. “This law works to change that.”

Sponsors and advocates hope the recovery and mental health tax credit will also help reduce the stigma by showing people in recovery can work alongside others and be part of the community. Dr. David Albert leads the DHS division of mental health. Albert stressed that employment is an essential part of recovery and finding a job can be challenging for people in recovery.

“Employment brings income, self-esteem, opportunities for socialization, and a better quality of life,” Albert said. “Study after study has demonstrated that working leads to better control of symptoms of mental illnesses and a reduction in substance use.”

Albert explained his department has been helping people with serious mental illnesses through individualized placement and support since 2005. This is a statewide program at community mental health centers that allows people to seek competitive opportunities in jobs that interest them.

Rep. Lamont Robinson (D-Chicago) said he was frequently ashamed of talking about his father’s struggle with addiction. However, Robinson thanked Pritzker for putting mental health as a priority for Illinois and sharing that his mother struggled with alcoholism. Robinson said he is glad to see the state move forward to help people fight addiction and mental illness without discrimination or prejudice.

“The bill being signed into law today helps make those invisible illnesses visible by providing people dealing with mental illness and substance abuse with the resources they need to live their full lives,” Robinson said. “These tools and resources are an integral step in supporting those with mental illness, but we cannot stop here.”

Robinson said he looks forward to working with his colleagues in Springfield to ensure every Illinoisan has the tools they need to live happy and healthy lives. The legislation passed out of the House on a 114-0 vote on March 31 and the Senate voted 58-0 to pass the plan on April 8.

“The past couple of years have strained our health professions and underscored the incredible need for a strong mental health workforce to meet increased demand,” said House sponsor Deb Conroy (D-Elmhurst). “We want residents of all ages and of all backgrounds to receive the care and help they deserve, and we can only do that if we have enough qualified professionals able to assist.”

The law took effect immediately.

