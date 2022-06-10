Advertisement

Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of officer, woman in Miss.

Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a...
Dante Marquez Bender, 31, is wanted in connection with the deaths of a police officer and a woman found at the scene of a shooting June 9, 2022, on 51st Avenue in Meridian, Mississippi.(State of Mississippi)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A multi-agency search continued in Mississippi on Friday for a man suspected in the killings of a police officer and a woman.

Meridian police Officer Kennis Croom and the unidentified woman were fatally shot Thursday, officials said.

The suspect was identified as Dante Marquez Bender, 31, who is described as about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 299 pounds.

He is believed to be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Armada with a tag reading “IMANI.” Bender may be armed and dangerous, officials said.

Anyone who sees him was told to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Bender or his whereabouts can call 911 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477. They may also call 1-855-642-5378 or send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WTOK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Consumers feel effects
Diesel prices having impact on consumers in Quincy
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home

Latest News

As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Vaccine rollout already underway for children under 5
Matthew Lillard, who played Shaggy in the movie, is hosting the stays, which are scheduled for...
Airbnb offering stays in the Mystery Machine to celebrate ‘Scooby Doo’ film’s 20th anniversary
Gas prices declined in April but leaped more than 10% in May alone and have since reached an...
US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month of 8.6%
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden visiting LA port as high inflation persists as threat