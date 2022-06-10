Advertisement

NECAC hosts free energy fair

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Summer is almost here, and The North East Community Action Corporation wants to help you save money on your utility bills.

On Friday, NECAC hosted a free Energy Fair at the Rialto Banquet Hall in Hannibal.

Local residents learned about weatherization techniques, energy assistance programs and employment opportunities with NECAC.

NECAC Deputy Director for housing Carla Potts said they are getting $4 million in federal funds to help more people weatherize their homes.

“There’s always some low-cost and no-cost techniques you can do and we can talk about that but our weatherization program is going to be getting a lot of new money and that’s a wonderful thing. Which means we will weatherize more homes,” Potts said.

The Hannibal Board of Public Works and Liberty Utilities were also there giving energy tips to residents.

If you want to learn more about NECAC’s Energy assistance programs, click here.

