Advertisement

New MRI technology: better imaging for heart patients

WGEM News at Five
By WGEM Staff
Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WGEM) – Magnetic resonance imaging, or MRI, uses a magnetic field to produce images of the inside of the body. Doctors use it to diagnose cancer, internal injuries, or heart disease. Now, new MRI technology is making it easier than ever before for patients to benefit from the screening.

If you’ve ever needed an MRI, you know how confining it can feel. Now, a new FDA-approved, full-body MRI is being used for the first time in the U.S. The Magnetom Free Max has the largest opening of any MRI, expanding access for patients with severe claustrophobia or obesity.

Director of Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging Research at The Ohio State University, Orlando P. Simonetti, PhD, explains “Not only can those patients not fit in a conventional MRI, but other imaging modalities like echocardiography, CT, or nuclear imaging are not as effective in these severely obese patients.”

Researchers and engineers at The Ohio State University are developing cardiac imaging techniques using the machine created by the medical company Siemens. It uses a lower magnetic field, a much better option for some cardiac patients.

“A lot of patients, now, that come in for cardiac MRI have implanted devices, pacemakers, defibrillators,” Professor Simonetti mentions.

The metal in implanted devices, like pacemakers and defibrillators, may distort the higher magnetic field of other MRI scanners, so technicians are sometimes not able to get clear images. The researchers say they’ve used new technology to boost the signal strength of the lower magnetic field, providing better pictures of the heart.

For comparison, today’s clinical MRIs usually have magnetic field strengths of 1.5 or 3.0 Tesla, which is the unit of measurement for magnetic fields. The new MRI has a strength of .55 Tesla.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
Pedestrian Crash
Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal
If you’ve been having trouble paying bills online to the City of Quincy, you’re not alone, but...
Ways to pay your Quincy water bill as the effects of the ransomware attack continue
The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.
Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets
City leaders want to get more work done with the employees it already has.
More in depth look at an open Quincy city leadership position

Latest News

Mental health crisis in teens
Mental health crisis in teens
Using AI to predict hip surgery outcomes
Using AI to predict hip surgery outcomes
Individual prescription for better reading
Individual prescription for better reading
Saving astronauts’ brains: the effects of deep space radiation
Saving astronauts’ brains: the effects of deep space radiation