NWS marks ten years of weather alerts

QUINCY (WGEM) - Many of you notice the loud emergency alerts that pop up on cellphones whenever a tornado or flash flood warning is issued.

Those alerts began ten years ago, and several changes have been made over the years to enhance the alerts.

The National Weather Service issues the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) for nine different types of warnings.

These include: Dust Storm Warnings, Extreme Wind Warnings, Flash Flood Warnings, Hurricane Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Snow Squall Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings, Tsunami Warnings and Tornado Warnings.

In the Tri-States, the main three that occur are flash flood, tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings.

The WEA alerts are sent for every tornado warning that is issued.

Beginning in 2021, the weather service began sending out WEA’s for severe storms that were considered destructive. This means that the storm has the capability to produce baseball size hail and/or 80mph winds.

They also send WEA’s for flash flood warnings that are considered extra severe, with the capability to cause damage and create a life threatening situation.

