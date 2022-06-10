Advertisement

Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal

Pedestrian Crash
Pedestrian Crash(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota L. Borenson, 25, of Quincy, died Friday morning after being struck by a GMC Savanna.

MSHP reported that Troy T. Rasey, 44, of Maywood, Mo., was traveling northbound on US-61 at 2 a.m. when Borenson was in the road, and was then hit by Rasey’s vehicle.

Borenson was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

MSHP was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, and Marion County Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Consumers feel effects
Diesel prices having impact on consumers in Quincy
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home

Latest News

noon weather 6/10/22
StormTrak Weather Forecast Midday Friday
JWCC Gets Grant for Cyber Security
JWCC receives grant for cyber security courses
The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic...
Hannibal fundraiser to fight homelessness
The Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects and the Hannibal Free Clinic...
Quarter Madness fundraiser for Project Community Connects held in Hannibal Thursday