Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dakota L. Borenson, 25, of Quincy, died Friday morning after being struck by a GMC Savanna.

MSHP reported that Troy T. Rasey, 44, of Maywood, Mo., was traveling northbound on US-61 at 2 a.m. when Borenson was in the road, and was then hit by Rasey’s vehicle.

Borenson was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

MSHP was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Hannibal Rural Fire Department, and Marion County Ambulance.

