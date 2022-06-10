Scattered Showers and Storms Wind Down Friday Afternoon; Heat Wave Ahead!

QUINCY (WGEM) - Most areas of the Tri-States can expect to pick up 0.10″ - 0.20″ of new rainfall from Friday’s disturbance (locally higher amounts are possible) that is associated with a low-pressure system that moved out of eastern Iowa before this system begins to exit the area Friday afternoon. The western tier may actually see daytime high temperatures in the lower-80s where more sunshine is realized. In contrast, eastern sections are likely to see clouds and lingering light rain hold on into Friday afternoon, keeping temperatures more modulated and in the lower to mid-70s for your Friday. Everyone should expect to see rainfall diminish and exit the region by late Friday afternoon with at least some peeks of sunshine to end the day for most.

Saturday will be the more pleasant day in the extended forecast with daytime high temperatures in the lower to mid-80s and a continued chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Sunday will begin an extended period of hot and humid weather, where daytime high temperatures appear poised to reach the mid to upper-90s by Monday and Tuesday with heat index readings over 100 degrees on those days. As a result, a weather alert is in effect for Monday and Tuesday of next week as dangerous heat and humidity levels will mean those with outdoor plans will want to prepare accordingly and take all necessary precautions. While chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for much of the next week, widespread severe weather chances appear low and no real areawide “washouts” are expected.

Stay tuned to WGEM for the latest forecasts and weather updates.

J. Risley

