Advertisement

Tampons, pads see supply chain shortages, inflation

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week,...
Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Supply chain problems and inflation have hit virtually all consumer goods, and period products are no different.

Top retailers and manufacturers acknowledged the shortages of tampons and pads this week, confirming complaints that have been circulating on social media for months.

Tampon prices are up nearly 10% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg.

The shortages appear to stem from supply issues with key materials like cotton and plastic – the same materials used in personal protective equipment, which has been in high demand since the start of the pandemic.

Secondly, the war in Ukraine has further crimped supply because Russia and Ukraine are both major exporters of fertilizer used to grow cotton.

Lastly, the drought in Texas has hit cotton growth, too.

Of course, material shortages and supply chain issues are hitting a lot of products, but – much like the baby formula shortage – there’s a biological demand for period products that can’t be easily substituted.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian Crash
Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Consumers feel effects
Diesel prices having impact on consumers in Quincy

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5
NECAC hosts free energy fair
NECAC hosts free energy fair
John Linnell, left, and John Flansburgh, who comprise the rock group They Might Be Giants, pose...
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash
Ambulance
Schuyler County voters to see 1% sales tax increase proposal on primary ballot