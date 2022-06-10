Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 10) Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Set To Get Underway This Weekend At South Park And The Lady Chiefs Of Keokuk Prepare To Return To The Dirt On Saturday In The Hawkeye State

Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder Offers Update On The Number Of Drivers Set To race This Weekend
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - There is an excitement in the air directly that sitting directly over the 1.2 mile track at South Park that certainly signals to kart racing fans that something is about to happen. That something of course is the start of the annual Quincy Grand Prix of Karting. With race teams, drivers, and excited fans slowly making their way to “The Gem City” at this hour, the number of entries now “officially” on the books for this years races is quickly growing. The WGEM Sports-Cam caught up with longtime Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder just a few hours ago at South Park to get an update on the exact number of racers set to compete on Saturday. We’ll have the story...

In prep softball news and notes in the Hawkeye State, the Lady Chiefs of Keokuk are gearing up for a very important tournament this weekend. KHS will return to action on Saturday, just 48 hours after dropping a tough doubleheader against Lee County rival Fort Madison at Joyce Park. We’ll have an update on the “Purple and White” as we also check in with Lady Chiefs head coach Zach Short.

