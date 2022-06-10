WGEM Sports At Six: Thursday (June 9) Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Countdown Rolls On At South Park And Vintage Kart Driver Cameron Stock Now Preparing To Hit The Track This Weekend

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Tri-State Kart racing fans are getting ready for a weekend filled with exciting action. South Park will once again be the site for the annual Quincy Grand Prix of Kart Racing with racing getting underway on Saturday. Race teams and drivers from across the region, and from various points from around the country are once again expected to descend upon “The Gem City” to compete with qualifying set for Saturday and the finals on Sunday. Quincy Grand Prix President Terry Traeder credits the Quincy community-at-large in a big way for really supporting this annual sporting event in a major way over the years as the Grand Prix continues to grow. We’ll have more details...

Of course Tri-State drivers and race teams that enjoy competitive racing within a world class atmosphere will have another prime opportunity to showcase their skills on the track when the 2022 Quincy Grand Prix of Karting gets underway in less than 48 hours at South Park. One local racer that will be competing in the Vintage and FK 100 Class once again this year will be Cameron Stock. The WGEM Sports-Cam recently caught up with the energetic 20-year-old to gain a little more insight on the interesting chain of events that developed that led Stock to become a part of this years field in “The Gem City.” We’ll have the story...

In “The Hawkeye State” this evening Fort Madison, Keokuk, and Central Lee will all be in action on the diamond and the dirt in the prep ranks. At Joyce Park in Keokuk, the Chiefs are hosting Fort Madison in both baseball and softball in a special Lee County rivalry match-up. We’ll have an update...

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.