WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 9) Keokuk Chiefs Play Host To Fort Madison On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The QHS Youth Basketball Camp Continues To Attract Area Youngsters To Blue Devil Gym

Central Lee Lady hawks Return To Action Against Highland On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
Keokuk Chiefs Return To Action On The Baseball Diamond At Joyce Park
Keokuk Chiefs Return To Action On The Baseball Diamond At Joyce Park(Gray TV)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Thursday, June 9, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

Game 2

Fort Madison 6

Keokuk 3

FM: Bloodhounds Now (8-3) On The Season

KHS: Chiefs Slide To (7-6) On The Season

Game 1

Fort Madison 3

Keokuk 8

KHS: (WP) Bryor Linder

IGHSAU Softball

Game 1

Fort Madison 8

Keokuk 7 (Final/9 Innings)

Game 2

Fort Madison 16

Keokuk 1 (Final/4 Innings)

Central Lee 7

Highland 10

CLHS: Lady Hawks Now (7-3) On The Season

