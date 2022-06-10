WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (June 9) Keokuk Chiefs Play Host To Fort Madison On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond And The QHS Youth Basketball Camp Continues To Attract Area Youngsters To Blue Devil Gym
Central Lee Lady hawks Return To Action Against Highland On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Thursday, June 9, 2022
IHSAA Baseball
Game 2
Fort Madison 6
Keokuk 3
FM: Bloodhounds Now (8-3) On The Season
KHS: Chiefs Slide To (7-6) On The Season
Game 1
Fort Madison 3
Keokuk 8
KHS: (WP) Bryor Linder
IGHSAU Softball
Game 1
Fort Madison 8
Keokuk 7 (Final/9 Innings)
Game 2
Fort Madison 16
Keokuk 1 (Final/4 Innings)
Central Lee 7
Highland 10
CLHS: Lady Hawks Now (7-3) On The Season
