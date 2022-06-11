25 years of Blues in The District

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Blues in The District event kicked off in Quincy for its 25th year Friday night.

As always, the event will bring a variety of live music and food trucks to the historic downtown district to celebrate the Quincy tradition.

It’s free to get in and all you have to do is pay for food and drinks.

Attendee, Mark Mester, told us why he thinks Blues in the District is good for downtown development.

“I think it’s good for the downtown. It brings in a lot of people that might not get downtown to shop or visit the different areas in downtown. There’s a lot to do in downtown Quincy. It’s just good for them,” Mester said.

The event runs from 5:30p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on its posted dates.

