Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 300 thousand meals from Iowa have arrived in the Ukraine. You’ll remember Hy-Vee partnered with Meals from the Heartland back in April to package and send thousands of meals to war zones in Ukraine.

Governor Reynolds announced on Twitter yesterday the state of Cherkasy received Iowa’s 30 pallets of food, equaling 300 thousand meals. She goes on to thank Hy-Vee and all those who help package meals.

The next packaging event is later this month.

