Hannibal hosting the Great Girlfriend Getaway this weekend

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Rotary Riverfest is taking place in Hannibal this weekend, but downtown shop owners are expecting to see more of the ladies coming out thanks to the Great Girlfriend Getaway

Java Jive Owner and HHMC President Katy Welch said the Great Girlfriends Getaway featured shopping, food and events centered around downtown Hannibal businesses.

On Main Street, shops like Bits and Pieces and Java Jive opened their doors to visitors from near and far for the weekend long event.

“It’s a busy weekend in downtown Hannibal. We’ve been seeing lots of tourists. It’s definitely up this year from years past, so we’re looking forward to a busy summer. This is always a good kick off weekend for us,” Welch said.

Shops will continue running specials and hosting special events and presentations downtown on Saturday, June 11.

