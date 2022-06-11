More in depth look at an open Quincy city leadership position

QUINCY (WGEM) - City leaders want to get more work done with the employees it already has.

Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said years ago, the city got rid of its Director of Public Works position because it sat vacant. Now, aldermen have voted to bring it back and they, and the mayor, said it will make them more efficient and make better use of tax payer dollars.

“An increased budget, obviously, helps us with doing more projects, but we want to spend those dollars as wisely as possible, we want to look at how we’re spending the money and is we’re spending it in a way that is most efficient,” Conte said.

Right now, he handles the engineering portion of the city as well as the utilities, like water and sewer.

He said the Director of Public Works position is intended to bring engineering closer to the public works side of the city.

“The other thing I think is really important is to have monitoring of performance and look at bench marking and seeing how well the departments are doing with respect to efficiency and how much it’s costing the city to have repair work done by our own forces,” Conte said.

Mayor Mike Troup said the plan to bring the position back, came up during city budget discussion.

“Now we’ve got the staffing that can do it. Jeffrey’s not going to give up the oversight on engineering with this change,” Troup said. “But we have two engineers working really more hours per week strictly on engineering.”

Troup said employees will have the ability to change from one department to another when positions open within the union.

“What can we do to try to get even more jobs completed,” Troup said.

Now that the position is open, Troup said the next step is for aldermen to approve Jeffrey Conte for the appointment of Director of Public Works at the council meeting Monday night.

Troup said City Senior Project Engineer Steve Bange will oversee day-to-day engineering to take some of the burden off of Conte.

He said aldermen will also vote Monday night to approve Steve Bange as engineering manager.

He said this item had been tabled for several weeks because the aldermen wanted more information and they had less quorum for some meetings.

