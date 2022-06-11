One dead in Ralls County crash

RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Shawn C. Wise, 24, of Vandalia, Mo., suffered fatal injuries Friday evening after an accident on US 61, just two miles north of New London.

MSHP said that Wise, the passenger of a Subaru Forester, and Ian G. Smith, 27, of Vandalia, Mo., were traveling southbound when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned at about 7:07 p.m.

Wise was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MSHP reported that neither Wise nor Smith were wearing seatbelts when the accident occurred.

MSHP was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, New London Police Department, and New London Fire Department.

