Quincy YMCA raises money ‘Fore the Kids’

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The YMCA stepped onto the green on Friday to raise money for kids.

Eighteen teams registered early Friday morning for the YMCA’s Fore the Kids event at the Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

Fore the Kids raised money for future kids events and programs.

Quincy Family YMCA CEO Jim Chamberlain said events like these help emphasize the YMCA’s main focus.

“At the Y, our main focus is we’re here for kids. Equipping today’s kids to become tomorrow’s community leaders, helping families thrive, creating a safe space for connection and community building,” Chamberlain said. “So this type of event raises awareness and this event specifically is for the kids.”

About 70 people were able to help the kids by teeing off and donating money.

