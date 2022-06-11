Advertisement

Rotary Riverfest raises money in hopes to open a Hannibal Good Dads branch

Rotary River Fest
Rotary River Fest(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hundreds of people came out to the Hannibal Rotary Club’s Riverfest Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday.

Formerly known as the Fiesta Del Sol, held in Central Park each year, Rotary Club Organizer Barb Crane said they wanted to switch up the location this year at the Hannibal Riverfront instead. Naturally, they changed the name to Rotary RiverFest.

The festival was complete with live bands, karaoke, food, vendors and more.

Crane said the idea behind these summer Rotary Cub summer events is to raise funds for charitable causes, such as college scholarships. This year, the main focus was to raise money in hopes to bring Good Dads to Hannibal. This organization brings courses and resources that teach fathers how to become better parents.

“They go through a strict process on how to teach men,” Crane said. “And it can be a 12-week course up to 18 month course depending on what they want to put into it.”

Crane said bringing these resources to fathers in the Tri-States would bridge that gap. Their end goal for the fundraiser is $10,000. The Rotary Club was able to obtain a matching grant which would double the money to $20,000, which they think would be a good starting point to open a Good Dads branch in Hannibal.

Jim Dunn attended the Riverfest event on Saturday afternoon, unaware of what his admission went toward. Dunn himself is a father of 34-years, so he was pleased to find this out.

“Father figures have kind of gone by the wayside in the last few decades,” Dunn said. “So having a resurgence of people who can take that role, I think is very important.”

Dunn said he understands many fathers could benefit from this resource and would be in full support to see a Good Dads come to Hannibal.

“(Kids) are not exposed to strong fathers very much anymore with the tendency of broken marriages and single parent homes,” Dunn said.

Crane said the turnout of this years event nearly doubled.

She said the Hannibal Rotary Club will host another fundraiser at the Mark Twain Caves in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian Crash
Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
If you’ve been having trouble paying bills online to the City of Quincy, you’re not alone, but...
Ways to pay your Quincy water bill as the effects of the ransomware attack continue
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance

Latest News

Palmyra Flag Day Parade
Annual Palmyra Flag Day Parade had dozens of politicians campaigning
Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine
Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
MGN Mississippi River
EPA to give $60M to 12 states to help curb water pollution