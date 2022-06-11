Rotary Riverfest raises money in hopes to open a Hannibal Good Dads branch

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hundreds of people came out to the Hannibal Rotary Club’s Riverfest Fundraiser on Friday and Saturday.

Formerly known as the Fiesta Del Sol, held in Central Park each year, Rotary Club Organizer Barb Crane said they wanted to switch up the location this year at the Hannibal Riverfront instead. Naturally, they changed the name to Rotary RiverFest.

The festival was complete with live bands, karaoke, food, vendors and more.

Crane said the idea behind these summer Rotary Cub summer events is to raise funds for charitable causes, such as college scholarships. This year, the main focus was to raise money in hopes to bring Good Dads to Hannibal. This organization brings courses and resources that teach fathers how to become better parents.

“They go through a strict process on how to teach men,” Crane said. “And it can be a 12-week course up to 18 month course depending on what they want to put into it.”

Crane said bringing these resources to fathers in the Tri-States would bridge that gap. Their end goal for the fundraiser is $10,000. The Rotary Club was able to obtain a matching grant which would double the money to $20,000, which they think would be a good starting point to open a Good Dads branch in Hannibal.

Jim Dunn attended the Riverfest event on Saturday afternoon, unaware of what his admission went toward. Dunn himself is a father of 34-years, so he was pleased to find this out.

“Father figures have kind of gone by the wayside in the last few decades,” Dunn said. “So having a resurgence of people who can take that role, I think is very important.”

Dunn said he understands many fathers could benefit from this resource and would be in full support to see a Good Dads come to Hannibal.

“(Kids) are not exposed to strong fathers very much anymore with the tendency of broken marriages and single parent homes,” Dunn said.

Crane said the turnout of this years event nearly doubled.

She said the Hannibal Rotary Club will host another fundraiser at the Mark Twain Caves in the fall.

