Storms Before the Heat Kicks In

There is a level one risk for strong storms across the Tri-States overnight.
There is a level one risk for strong storms across the Tri-States overnight.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the Tri-States in a level 1 out of 5 risk for strong thunderstorms for the overnight period Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This is the lowest level risk, and many of the strongest storms will likely stay across Western Missouri. Regardless, any storms that do develop will bring the chance for some gusty winds and an isolated hail potential as well.

Behind the storms on Sunday, the next heat wave begins to invade the Tri-States. High temperatures will climb close to 90 degrees on Sunday, and even higher Monday through Wednesday. Record high temperatures could even be challenged Monday and Tuesday, while overnight low temperatures will also likely be at record high levels. Along with the heat, humidity will increase as well, leading to feel like temperatures topping the century mark through much of the first half of the week.

