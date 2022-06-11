Ways to pay your Quincy water bill as the effects of the ransomware attack continue

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve been having trouble paying bills online to the City of Quincy, you’re not alone, but there are ways you can get those bills paid.

City Deputy Treasurer Lori Oliver said right now they’re only accepting cash or checks for water bills.

She said you can go in to pay it at city hall from 8-am to 4:30-pm.

She said they check the drop box in the parking lot twice a day. So you can use that to pay your water bill every day at any time.

If you have set up bank drafting with the city, that system is still working.

“The drive-thru is closed right now. That should be up and running by the 27th of June too. So right now, no credit card payments whatsoever,” Oliver said. “You can’t come into the office and use a card at all. So it’s cash, check, mail your payments in are the only ways we are accepting payments at this time.”

Online bill pay is still not working after the city’s cyber attack.

She said they hope to have it back up and running in two weeks.

In the meantime, she said they’re suspending late fees until the system is working again.

