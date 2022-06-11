Advertisement

Ways to pay your Quincy water bill as the effects of the ransomware attack continue

By Charity Bell
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’ve been having trouble paying bills online to the City of Quincy, you’re not alone, but there are ways you can get those bills paid.

City Deputy Treasurer Lori Oliver said right now they’re only accepting cash or checks for water bills.

She said you can go in to pay it at city hall from 8-am to 4:30-pm.

She said they check the drop box in the parking lot twice a day. So you can use that to pay your water bill every day at any time.

If you have set up bank drafting with the city, that system is still working.

“The drive-thru is closed right now. That should be up and running by the 27th of June too. So right now, no credit card payments whatsoever,” Oliver said. “You can’t come into the office and use a card at all. So it’s cash, check, mail your payments in are the only ways we are accepting payments at this time.”

Online bill pay is still not working after the city’s cyber attack.

She said they hope to have it back up and running in two weeks.

In the meantime, she said they’re suspending late fees until the system is working again.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian Crash
Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal
Breeden Wike
Man charged in fatal Quincy crash taken into police custody
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

More in depth look at an open Quincy city leadership position
More in depth look at an open Quincy city leadership position
Ways to pay your water bill in Quincy as ransomware attack effects continue
Ways to pay your water bill in Quincy as ransomware attack effects continue
City leaders want to get more work done with the employees it already has.
More in depth look at an open Quincy city leadership position
Blues in the District kicks off in downtown Quincy Friday
Blues in the District kicks off in downtown Quincy Friday