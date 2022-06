WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 10) “Sports Extra” Quincy Grand Prix Of Karting Officials Present “Gussie Award” To Stan & Maroline Long And Holy Trinity Catholic Lady Crusaders Improve To (5-4) On The IGHSAU Softball Dirt

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, June 10, 2022

IHSAA Baseball

(Game Held At The University Of Iowa)

Central Lee Hawks 17

Pekin 11

Muscatine

Fort Madison (Postponed/Rain)

IGHSAU Softball

Columbus 6

Holy Trinity Catholic 10

HTC: Lady Crusaders Scored 2 Runs In The 3rd & 4 Runs In The 4th Inning

HTC Now (5-4) On The Season

Fairfield Tournament

Central Lee 3

Chariton 6

Prospect League Baseball

GM 1

Quincy Gems 3

Normal 6 (Final/7 Innings)

QG: Gems Gave Up 3 Runs In The 1st & Scored 2 Runs In The 7th

GM 2

Quincy Gems 1

Normal 4 (Final/7 Innings)

QG: Gems Had 3 Hits & Committed 2 Errors While Giving Up 4 Runs In The 3rd Inning

Quincy Gems Will Travel To Springfield On Saturday & Return Home To QU Stadium On Sunday

