Annual Palmyra Flag Day Parade had dozens of politicians campaigning

Palmyra Flag Day Parade
Palmyra Flag Day Parade(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Around 100 parade floats lined the streets of Palmyra early Saturday morning for the annual Flag Day Parade.

With this year being an election year, you could find several local politicians waving their American flags and campaigning. Many others were featured in the parade including local businesses, the American Legion, girl scouts and boy scouts.

The American Legion and local boy scouts even lead a flag raising and folding ceremony at the courthouse.

“So we’ve been doing the Flag Day Parade for, I can’t even tell you for how many years. It’s been going on for a very long time,” said Flag Day Parade Organizer Nancy Goellner. “We’re very blessed that the Palmyra Chamber can sponsor this, and to provide the chance for people to come out and wave our American flag and be proud.”

Goellner says to be on the lookout for the Marion County Fair Parade held on the last Saturday in July.

