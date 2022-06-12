Advertisement

Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets

The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.
The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people packed the streets of College Avenue Saturday evening for the annual Saint Francis Solanus Parish Picnic in Quincy.

The picnic featured several activities, including a cookie walk, a cash raffle, a silent auction, a train ride, bounce houses and more.

Also featured in the event was a dunk tank. Deacon Dennis Holbrook spent the first two hours of the picnic inside the tank.

Holbrook taunted the kids as they tossed the ball trying to strike the target and send Holbrook into the water below.

Holbrook said he had a blast, and the water was refreshing on the warm Saturday evening.

He said a lot of planning has gone into the picnic, and he was happy to see everyone gather together for some fun.

“We had a committee work months on this and put this together, and we’re really hoping that a lot of people come out and enjoy the community with us, and enjoy fun and have plenty to eat and see friends from years gone past, and maybe people we went to school with,” said Holbrook.

The event ran from 5 p.m. until midnight, with the Heidelberg Band playing from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., and the band ELEVEN playing 8 p.m. until midnight.

Holbrook said the event is the largest fundraiser for the parish, and helps fund parish and school activities throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian Crash
Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
If you’ve been having trouble paying bills online to the City of Quincy, you’re not alone, but...
Ways to pay your Quincy water bill as the effects of the ransomware attack continue
Neighbors in the 24th and Locust Quincy area said recent construction at a local car dealer...
Neighbors, city upset after Quincy car dealer doesn’t comply with ordinance

Latest News

Palmyra Flag Day Parade
Annual Palmyra Flag Day Parade had dozens of politicians campaigning
Rotary River Fest
Rotary Riverfest raises money in hopes to open a Hannibal Good Dads branch
Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine
Around 300,000 Iowan meals arrive in Ukraine
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash