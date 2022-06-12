Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets

QUINCY (WGEM) - Hundreds of people packed the streets of College Avenue Saturday evening for the annual Saint Francis Solanus Parish Picnic in Quincy.

The picnic featured several activities, including a cookie walk, a cash raffle, a silent auction, a train ride, bounce houses and more.

Also featured in the event was a dunk tank. Deacon Dennis Holbrook spent the first two hours of the picnic inside the tank.

Holbrook taunted the kids as they tossed the ball trying to strike the target and send Holbrook into the water below.

Holbrook said he had a blast, and the water was refreshing on the warm Saturday evening.

He said a lot of planning has gone into the picnic, and he was happy to see everyone gather together for some fun.

“We had a committee work months on this and put this together, and we’re really hoping that a lot of people come out and enjoy the community with us, and enjoy fun and have plenty to eat and see friends from years gone past, and maybe people we went to school with,” said Holbrook.

The event ran from 5 p.m. until midnight, with the Heidelberg Band playing from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., and the band ELEVEN playing 8 p.m. until midnight.

Holbrook said the event is the largest fundraiser for the parish, and helps fund parish and school activities throughout the year.

