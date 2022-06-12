Advertisement

Grand Prix brings crowds to Quincy

Quincy Grand Prix
Quincy Grand Prix(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - South Park in Quincy was abuzz with the sound of racing karts and cheering spectators as the annual Quincy Grand Prix returned over the weekend.

Bret Austin, a marketing and merchandise assistant with the Quincy Grand Prix, said organizers were estimating that this year’s races would bring around 15,000 to 20,000 spectators to the park.

In addition to the crowds on the sidelines, Austin said that the race also brought more than 300 racers for the event, with many of them coming from out of town.

He said large events like the Grand Prix can really have a positive impact on businesses in the community.

“We’ve got about 250 out of town people here with karts and they stay at the hotels and they eat at the restaurants. That’s a positive impact from that side of the event, and they love coming here. This is one of the most interesting tracks in the country that you’ll run on,” said Austin.

That sentiment was echoed by the race announcer who mentioned that he and several of the drivers visited local restaurants and bars in Quincy throughout the weekend.

Austin said a lot of planning and effort goes into making large events like the Quincy Grand Prix successful, and that work is not over yet.

“We’ll start planning next year’s race event the day after this one ends,” said Austin.

He thanked all of the sponsors, vendors and spectators for partaking in the weekend’s fun, and said he cannot wait to see everyone out again next year.

