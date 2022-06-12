Heat Alerts Issued as Temperatures Rise

The warmup began on Sunday with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80′s to near 90 with partly cloudy skies. There was one morning thunderstorm that brought some heavy rain and strong winds to McDonough and Schuyler Counties, with some storm damage to barns and trees reported in Industry, Illinois.

Heading into the overnight hours Sunday into Monday, there remains a threat of an isolated strong storm or two but the chances are quite low. Most of the region will stay dry, with more warm air on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire Tri-States from around noon on Monday through 8PM Wednesday night. Temperatures in the upper 90′s along with increasing levels of humidity could lead to feel like temperatures as high as 105-110 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will hover around the mid to upper 70′s which would be at or above record warm levels for nighttime temperatures.

The heat wave will gradually weaken after a weak cold front brings the chance for a couple of storms Wednesday night into Thursday, although generally warm temperatures look to persist.

Heat Reminders

Look Before You Lock: Don’t leave pets or children in a car unattended, even with the windows cracked

Stay Hydrated: Drink lots of water

Limit Time in Heat: Keep outdoor time to a minimum if possible, and spend most outdoor time in the mornings and evenings to avoid peak daytime heating

Dress for the Heat: Wear loose, lightweight and light colored clothes

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.