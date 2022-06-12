Advertisement

Heat Builds This Week

By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Summer may not have officially began yet, but it will definitely feel like it this upcoming work week. High temperatures on Sunday will begin the warm up, climbing into the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will stick around, with a stray shower or storm possible.

Heading into Monday, temperatures will climb even higher with hot southwesterly winds pushing temperatures into the upper 90′s. The record for Monday and Tuesday in Quincy is 99 degrees, and temperatures could get close. Humidity will be on the increase as well, leading to feel like temperatures climbing above the 100 degree mark.

Highs will remain near 90 through the end of the week, although some storm potential Wednesday night and Thursday could lower the temps by a couple of degrees.

