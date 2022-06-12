Macomb city officials to analyze blighted properties for asbestos before tearing down

MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb is looking to tear down about a dozen blighted residential properties.

Officials say this needs to be done because the properties have significant building violations. The unsafe buildings could bring up crime rates and bring down property value to the neighbors if left standing.

City Administrator Scott Coker said this is typically not the property owners fault. For example, they could be deceased without a found name to the will on that property.

Right now, the city is in the process of investigating any potential asbestos before demolishing the buildings.

“Once it becomes airborne, asbestos is a cancer-causing agent,” Coker said.

Coker said there’s some money available through a $20,000 grant which would go toward the asbestos investigation and demolition.

He said the city continues to routinely look out for harmful buildings.

Here are the addresses the city is looking to inspect and demolish:

722 North Pearl Street

118 Harmony Lane

408 South McArthur Street

250 North Bonham Street

129 Chandler Boulevard

421 North Lafayette Street

302 Calhoun Street

720 East Carroll Street

327 West McDonough Street

525 North Charles Street

530.5 West Orchard Street

521 North Lafayette Street

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.