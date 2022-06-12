Macomb city officials to analyze blighted properties for asbestos before tearing down
MACOMB (WGEM) - The city of Macomb is looking to tear down about a dozen blighted residential properties.
Officials say this needs to be done because the properties have significant building violations. The unsafe buildings could bring up crime rates and bring down property value to the neighbors if left standing.
City Administrator Scott Coker said this is typically not the property owners fault. For example, they could be deceased without a found name to the will on that property.
Right now, the city is in the process of investigating any potential asbestos before demolishing the buildings.
“Once it becomes airborne, asbestos is a cancer-causing agent,” Coker said.
Coker said there’s some money available through a $20,000 grant which would go toward the asbestos investigation and demolition.
He said the city continues to routinely look out for harmful buildings.
Here are the addresses the city is looking to inspect and demolish:
- 722 North Pearl Street
- 118 Harmony Lane
- 408 South McArthur Street
- 250 North Bonham Street
- 129 Chandler Boulevard
- 421 North Lafayette Street
- 302 Calhoun Street
- 720 East Carroll Street
- 327 West McDonough Street
- 525 North Charles Street
- 530.5 West Orchard Street
- 521 North Lafayette Street
