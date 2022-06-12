Mark Twain Riverboat event held for Veterans

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - 120 Veterans and families boarded the Mark Twain Riverboat this afternoon for a chance to gather and talk.

Survivor Outreach Services in Illinois and Missouri invited the survivors out for free. This year, the amount of participants doubled from last year’s turnout.

Coordinators said this is important for them to know they’re not alone and can connect with other Veterans as well as active duty members.

“We’re hoping to making it bigger and better,” said Survivor Outreach Services Coordinator Chris Milchuck. “Drawing in more of our active component service members because something survivors like to see someone from the arm services because it keeps them connected to the military families. "

Survivor Outreach Services coordinators said they plan to do this cruise next year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.