Pastors continue to carry out Sunday services following the Hannibal True Church fire

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal True Church members said they are devastated by a fire that destroyed their nearly 150-year-old church building last Tuesday.

Still, dozens of church members gathered for a service held by Assistant Pastor Rita Wilson on Sunday morning at Pastor Teri and Tim Maher’s house.

With the fire destroying the church’s musical instruments, including the organ and drums, the members gathered in the living room to sing in harmony in front of the Maher’s television set.

Wilson said the members, while sad, believe that God has a better plan in store for them.

“The people are the church,” Wilson said. “Not the building.”

Wilson said she was at the scene of the fire.

“As the church was burning down, there were about ten of us gathered in one group,” Wilson said. “There were a few tears, you know, watching the building collapse.”

Janet Coultus attended Sunday’s service. As a member for over 20 years, she said discovering the news of the fire while she was at work that morning was saddening.

“It’s sad that we can’t be in our church,” Coultus said. “But you know, God has a plan, God has reasons that it happened, and so we persevere.”

Coultus said one of her best memories at the church was getting her late husband to join.

“He passed away 16 years ago,” Coultus said. “But, two years prior to that, he finally attended church. And, it was amazing because he said, ‘when the day comes the roof will fall in’ I said, ‘but I believe it’s going to stand.’”

Wilson said this had not been the first time Hannibal True Church caught fire.

“There was a previous fire that took half of the building and they rebuilt it,” Wilson said.

Wilson said they will continue to use the Maher’s home for their services while they look around for other spaces to rent.

At this time, they’re unsure where the new space will be.

