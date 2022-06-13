A.C. repair bills rise with the price of gas

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the temperatures rising, so could the cost of your A.C. repair. This added expense might not be one you’d expect.

The bill to repair your air conditioner might look a little different this year, thanks to rising gas costs.

Along with additional fuel surcharges, homeowners may have to wait longer to get their units repaired as the demand for these services increases with the season.

One local homeowner, Dustin Miller, spent a few uncomfortable days waiting for his A.C. unit to be repaired. Dustin Miller’s house was warm 88 degrees for nearly five days.

“Was doing pretty good and then it just stopped Thursday night. So Friday was okay, but Saturday and Sunday, not so good,” Miller said.

With summer temperatures rising, more homeowners are dealing with A.C. unit issues. The rise in service calls means less service availability.

Luckily Miller was able to have Steve Rice with Air Specialists do his repairs, but not until Miller had suffered through some heat.

“Vey hot and miserable in the house. Just yesterday it was about 88, 89 degrees and very humid. So just being inside is very, very uncomfortable,” Miller said.

His house was so uncomfortable, he had to stay at his parents’ house over the weekend. With the home feeling like an oven, Miller’s kids weren’t able to stay with him either.

Steve Rice with Air Specialists says that A.C. repairs can cost anywhere from hundreds to thousands of dollars. This year customers have to worry about a new surcharge and that’s dealing with gas.

“If I don’t see the parts coming up, if anything it’ll be a fuel surcharge,” Rice said.

In past years, A.C. repair companies had issues getting certain parts to make repairs. The new issue is paying for the gas just to get to your home.

With the rise in gas prices, some companies, such as Air Specialists, have to start charging fees to accommodate their services.

“It’s just our fuel costs. I mean fuel costs go up then everything goes up, unfortunately,” Rice said.

As we move forward into the summer months, you can likely expect more gas-related inconveniences like these to add to many different repair bills.

To help stave off repair costs there is some basic maintenance you can do yourself:

Changing your batteries in your thermostat.

Check your air filter once a month.

Clean your condenser.

Make sure your outside unit gets sprayed down once a year.

Keep all debris, leaves, and mowed grass away from your unit.

Ameren wants residents to stay cool and save money during the extreme heat. Here are a few ways to do so:

Seek the shade. Keep curtains and drapes closed, especially during the afternoon, to reduce the heat indoors by 33%.

Feel the breeze. Set your ceiling fan to spin counterclockwise to create a cool breeze. Supplementing the air conditioner with a ceiling fan enables you to set the thermostat about four degrees higher without affecting your comfort.

Close off unused rooms. Close doors and air vents in rooms you aren’t using, so your air conditioner can focus on cooling the rest of the house.

Cook dinner outdoors. Grill dinner outside to reduce excess heat produced in the kitchen from large appliances.

Clean out air conditioner filters. Clean out HVAC ducts and change the air filter so your air conditioner can run as efficiently as possible.

Reduce hot water use. Take shorter, cooler showers and use bathroom exhaust fans to remove heat and humidity.

Upgrade your thermostat. Install a smart thermostat that can be programmed to automatically run cooler when you are home and a bit warmer when you are out of the house.

If you need more tips on how to save money on your electric bill, click here.

