Advertisement

Autopsy: Tyre Sampson died of blunt trauma in Florida ride death

Tyre Sampson
Tyre Sampson
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy says a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot (130-meter) Florida drop-tower amusement park ride.

The report Monday by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death in March was an accident. Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando.

Parents of Tyre Sampson file wrongful death lawsuit against multiple businesses

The autopsy also showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms) when he died.

Sampson was in Orlando with a friend’s family for vacation. An initial probe found sensors were adjusted manually to double the size of restraints on his seat.

Most Read

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
Quincy Grand Prix
Grand Prix brings thousands to Quincy
The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.
Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets of Quincy
Hannibal True Church Fire
Pastors continue to carry out Sunday services following the Hannibal True Church fire

Latest News

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the...
Amazon ‘obstructing’ House probe into warehouse collapse
monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois
The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series
The St. Louis Cardinals begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Monday.
Cardinals play the Padres in first of 3-game series