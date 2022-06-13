Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 12th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Blake Sammann

Amanda Bourne

Kevin Hare

Bev Emery

Sadie Humberg

Layla Shaffer

Joshua Clark

Cooper Neff

Cody Kill

Hayden Meyer

Colleen Anderson

Kasee McDonald

Bridget Taylor

Rick Voss

Donna Pestle

Patti Jones

Phyllis Eisenberg

Markius Lugering

Loo-Green

Derrick Bailey

ANNIVERSARIES

Ryan & Kylee Hagenah

Mike & Judy Flesner

Lewis & Cathy Ihnen

David & Sue Hill

Dave & Deb McDaniel

Tony & Leslie Westen

Rob & Deb Giles

Larry & Laura Merschman

Kyle & Michelle Ford

