Blessing is offering two free screenings

QUINCY (WGEM) - Blessing Health System announced Monday they are now taking reservations for free diabetes and cholesterol screenings.

On Thursday, June 30, the Blessing Diabetes Center and the Blessing Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center is hosting a no-cost diabetes screening between 1 and 4 p.m. at the Blessing Health Center at 927 Broadway.

The screening will include hemoglobin A1C, ankle-brachial index to screen for peripheral vascular disease, diabetic foot screening, blood pressure, and body mass index.

Registration for this screening is required. Those registered will use the West Entrance to the building and go to the lower level, Suite G30.

On Tuesday, July 12 between 7 and 9 a.m., Blessing is holding a no-cost cholesterol screening at the Blessing Resource Center at 420 N 34th Street.

Appointments for the cholesterol screening are required.

The screening measures HDL and LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and glucose levels, and it requires a 12-hour fast before the screening.

To register for either of the screenings, visit events.blessinghealth.org or call 877-411-2468. Masks will be required for each screening.

