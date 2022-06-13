Advertisement

Cooling centers are opening around the Tri-States

Cooling Center
Cooling Center(MGN)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As temperatures near record-high levels, cooling centers in the Tri-States are starting to open up.

In Macomb, the University Union on the Western Illinois Campus will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. the week of June 13. There will be a water refill station near the University Union Bookstore. Vending machines are also available in the building.

Other cooling centers in the area include:

  • Hancock County VFW Post 5117 at 29 N. Madison St. in Carthage
  • The Kroc Center in Quincy at 405 Vermont St.
    • Cooling center hours will be 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.
  • Salvation Army Hannibal Service Center at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center
    • Cooling center hours will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
Quincy Grand Prix
Grand Prix brings thousands to Quincy
The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.
Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets of Quincy
Hannibal True Church Fire
Pastors continue to carry out Sunday services following the Hannibal True Church fire

Latest News

Blessing is offering two free screenings
morning weather 6/13/22
morning weather 6/13/22
With inflation causing prices to skyrocket, families might be struggling to struggling to pay...
Utility help available for NEMO residence amid rising temperatures
Championship Highlights From South Park
WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 12th, 2022)