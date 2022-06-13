Cooling centers are opening around the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - As temperatures near record-high levels, cooling centers in the Tri-States are starting to open up.

In Macomb, the University Union on the Western Illinois Campus will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. the week of June 13. There will be a water refill station near the University Union Bookstore. Vending machines are also available in the building.

Other cooling centers in the area include:

Hancock County VFW Post 5117 at 29 N. Madison St. in Carthage

The Kroc Center in Quincy at 405 Vermont St. Cooling center hours will be 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Salvation Army Hannibal Service Center at 200A Steamboat Bend Shopping Center Cooling center hours will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.



