Dangerous Heat Continues

QUINCY (WGEM) - WEATHER ALERT -Heat Advisory - Warm temperatures and high humidity combined to make heat index values that ranged form 100° to 106° Monday afternoon. We do expect to see mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values between 100 to 106. There is a bit of a break from the heat on Saturday, we expect to see high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. But even in the extended outlook past Father’s Day and into the first official week of summer we are expecting temperatures to be in the 90s. A stretch of warm weather like this is fairly typical for the Tri-States. We don’t believe we will break any maximum temperature records. The potential for rain remains very limited with the only a remote shot at showers and thunderstorms coming Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It is important when temperatures are this warm to remain hydrated. If you are outdoors working take plenty of breaks drink plenty of water and try to find a cool place to take your breaks. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

