FDA approves first set of treatment for alopecia

The FDA approved a treatment for Alopecia (Eli Lilly and Company).
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration approved its first treatment for alopecia.

Officials say “Olumiant” blocks an enzyme that leads to inflammation caused by severe alopecia areata.

This inflammation can trigger the body to attack its own hair follicles causing the hair to fall out in clumps, which leads to patchy baldness.

The FDA says about 300,000 people in the U.S. suffer from the autoimmune disorder.

Eli Lilly conducted two trials to receive federal approval.

In both trials, people who received the treatment maintained more of their hair.

