Five arrested in burglary bust

5 Adams County arrests
5 Adams County arrests(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of five Quincy residents on Monday, following multiple reports of burglaries at homes and storage units stretching back to April.

Sheriff Rich Wagener said many of the items stolen in the burglaries included tools, electronics and firearms. Several suspects were investigated and arrested during the week of June 6, including:

The following five people were arrested:

  • Zachary A. Laffey, 27, of Quincy, charged with six counts of burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by felon and an outstanding Missouri warrant.
  • Saveon SK. Lewis, 23 of Quincy, charged with possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm by felon.
  • Laura M. Fowler, 34, of Quincy, charged with burglary and theft.
  • Austin M. Wester, 24, of Quincy, charged with possession of methamphetamine and two Adams County warrants.
  • William A. Flot, 47, of Quincy, charged with burglary and no valid driver’s license.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are pending.

Assisting were the Quincy Police Department and the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force.

