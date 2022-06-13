Hannibal man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stealing firearms

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A Hannibal man was sentenced to 8 years in prison on Monday by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig for stealing firearms from a Hannibal farm supply store and selling one to an undercover federal agent.

According to the Department of Justice, Dalton Culp, 29, of Hannibal, and others stole seven guns from the farm store in the early hours of June 26, 2020.

A special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned that Culp had a gun up for sale. The undercover agent bought a Kimber 9mm pistol from Culp on Sept. 3, 2020.

The Department of Justice reported that upon investigation, the serial number had been removed from the gun, but the appearance of the gun matched one from the burglary on June 26, 2020.

Culp admitted to participating in the burglary after the arrest, and that he kept the Kimber pistol for himself.

On March 7, Culp plead guilty in U.S. District Court to theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Department of Justice reported that Culp’s cousin, Cory Culp, 28, of Ralls County was also sentenced in correlation with this case.

A charge of possession of a stolen firearm is pending against a third defendant, Kyle Stolberg, 22.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hannibal Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce prosecuted the case.

