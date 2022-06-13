Heat advisories go into effect today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Heat Advisories go into effect for everyone in the Tri-States today and will run all the way through Wednesday. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses if the right precautions are not taken. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives, neighbors, the disabled, the elderly. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Pets need to be inside. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 911.

You will notice the warmth and humidity imminently this morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and a few locations have feels like temperatures in the 80s. Through the day, high will climb into the mid 90s. Dew points will be on the higher side, in the 60s and 70s. Therefore, we will have high humidity levels. Feels like temperatures could reach as high as 107°. As we head into tonight, we will get little relief. Low will be in the 70s, with feels like temperatures in the low 80s at times.

Tomorrow will be another very hot day. Highs will hit into the low to mid 90s. With the high humidity levels still in place, heat index values will be near 100° to 105°.

Heat advisories will be in place for everyone in the Tri-States starting today, running through Wednesday. (maxuser | WGEM)

