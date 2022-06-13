Hospital Report: June 13, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Ruth E. Ring, 98, of Quincy, IL passed away June 11 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Ralph Peters, age 90, of Quincy, died on June 10 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Willie Gene Bunch, age 82, of Quincy, died on June 9 at the University of Iowa Hospital., Iowa City, Iowa. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Lorraine Percival, 77, of Hannibal Mo, passed away at Levering Home on June 10. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Births:

Hannibal Regional Reports

Jessica Manthei and Christopher Presley of Lewistown, MO....girl

Stevie and Aron Lee of Hannibal, MO....boy

Kelsey and Quinton Duncan of Hull, IL....boy

Alesha and Christopher Taylor of Palmyra, MO....boy

Tara and Brent Fohey of Kahoka, MO....boy

Ashley Jennings and Shawn Lunz of Shelbina, MO....boy

Kiersten Pratt and Austin Howes of Lewistown, MO....boy

Bailey O’Brien and James Buckman of Hannibal, MO....girl

Karissa and Devon Muehring of New London, MO....girl

Jessica and Aaron Woodhurst of Center, MO....boy

Jessica and James Carter of Monroe City, MO...boy

Kalynne and Aaron Olson of Lewistown, MO....boy

