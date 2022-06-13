Hospital Report: June 13, 2022
Deaths:
Ruth E. Ring, 98, of Quincy, IL passed away June 11 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.
Ralph Peters, age 90, of Quincy, died on June 10 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Willie Gene Bunch, age 82, of Quincy, died on June 9 at the University of Iowa Hospital., Iowa City, Iowa. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.
Lorraine Percival, 77, of Hannibal Mo, passed away at Levering Home on June 10. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Births:
Hannibal Regional Reports
Jessica Manthei and Christopher Presley of Lewistown, MO....girl
Stevie and Aron Lee of Hannibal, MO....boy
Kelsey and Quinton Duncan of Hull, IL....boy
Alesha and Christopher Taylor of Palmyra, MO....boy
Tara and Brent Fohey of Kahoka, MO....boy
Ashley Jennings and Shawn Lunz of Shelbina, MO....boy
Kiersten Pratt and Austin Howes of Lewistown, MO....boy
Bailey O’Brien and James Buckman of Hannibal, MO....girl
Karissa and Devon Muehring of New London, MO....girl
Jessica and Aaron Woodhurst of Center, MO....boy
Jessica and James Carter of Monroe City, MO...boy
Kalynne and Aaron Olson of Lewistown, MO....boy
