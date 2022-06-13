Advertisement

Jim Ryan, two-term Illinois attorney general, dies at 76

FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan,...
FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan, thanks his family and supporters after the voting results had come in late night Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2010. Ryan was at his after election party in Lombard, Ill. Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully sought the office of governor, died Sunday June 12, 2022. He was 76. (AP Photo/John Smierciak File)(John Smierciak | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Jim Ryan, who served two terms as Illinois attorney general and unsuccessfully ran for governor, has died. He was 76.

A reluctant politician and no-nonsense prosecutor whose career success was tempered by personal tragedy, Ryan died at his home in DuPage County on Sunday after “several lengthy illnesses,” family spokesman Dan Curry said.

Stoic and soft-spoken, Ryan was widely viewed as a tough administrator devoted to integrity and efficiency. He disliked the obligatory retail politics.

Ryan won the first of two terms as state attorney general in 1994. He was the Republican nominee in an unsuccessful 2002 run for governor and failed to get much attention in a 2010 gubernatorial comeback attempt.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
Quincy Grand Prix
Grand Prix brings thousands to Quincy
The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.
Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets of Quincy
Hannibal True Church Fire
Pastors continue to carry out Sunday services following the Hannibal True Church fire

Latest News

Temperature will remain elevated and above average through the next 10 days
Dangerous Heat Continues
Dalton Culp Sentenced
Hannibal man sentenced to 8 years in prison for stealing firearms
noon weather 6/13/22
noon weather 6/13/22
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership