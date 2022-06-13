Advertisement

One bridge to close while another opens in Lewis County

Road closed
Road closed(Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Jayla Louis
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that Sugar Creek Bridge, on Route E in Lewis County, is expected to reopen on or before Monday.

Route E at Derrahs Branch, which is about 7 miles east of Williamstown, will be closed starting on Monday, and will remain closed until mid-November.

According to MoDOT, this is the 11th bridge to be replaced un the FARM Bridge Program.

“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralls County car crash
One dead in Ralls County crash
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Pedestrian Crash
Quincy woman dies after being hit by a vehicle in Hannibal
The streets were packed as people ate, danced, laughed and sang along with the band.
Annual Parish Picnic brings hundreds to the streets of Quincy
If you’ve been having trouble paying bills online to the City of Quincy, you’re not alone, but...
Ways to pay your Quincy water bill as the effects of the ransomware attack continue

Latest News

Road Work
Grant Street to close in Macomb
Quincy Grand Prix
Grand Prix brings crowds to Quincy
Hannibal True Church Fire
Pastors continue to carry out Sunday services following the Hannibal True Church fire
Riverboat Cruise
Mark Twain Riverboat event held for Veterans