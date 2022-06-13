One bridge to close while another opens in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that Sugar Creek Bridge, on Route E in Lewis County, is expected to reopen on or before Monday.

Route E at Derrahs Branch, which is about 7 miles east of Williamstown, will be closed starting on Monday, and will remain closed until mid-November.

According to MoDOT, this is the 11th bridge to be replaced un the FARM Bridge Program.

“We have 31 weight-restricted, poor condition bridges in northern Missouri to replace under this federally-funded program,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Director Jeff Gander.

